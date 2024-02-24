death penalty
J·Feb 24, 2024, 10:24 am
Ex-wrestling coach sentenced to death for murdering 6 people in Feb 2021
J·May 03, 2023, 07:45 am
SC declines to grant relief to Balwant Singh Rajoana seeking commutation of death penalty
J·Apr 28, 2023, 10:00 am
8 Indian Navy officers in Qatar's custody on spy charges face potential death sentence: Pak media
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Mumbai rape-murder case: No leniency, says judge, awards death penalty
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.