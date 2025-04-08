Telangana HC upholds death penalty awarded to Dilsukhnagar bomb blast convicts

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court on Tuesday confirmed the death penalty of five people awarded by the NIA Special Court in the Dilsukhnagar bomb blast case of 2013. The High Court dismissed their criminal appeal petition.

In the bomb blasts, 18 people lost their lives, and 131 people sustained injuries. The NIA court delivered its final judgment in December 2016.

The counsel for one of the convicts said that they would approach the Supreme Court in an appeal against the High Court order.

"High Court has confirmed the judgement passed by the Trial Court, confirming judgement of the trial court. I am the counsel for accused number 6. We are definitely going to appeal against the order in the Supreme Court as we believe in the justice system of our country. Definitely, we will go to appeal. Because the judgement copy has not yet been given and the judge has stated that the copies will be available today," Advocate Mohd Shujaullah Khan told ANI.

The criminal appeal petition was filed in 2016. The petitioners wanted the High Court to set aside the judgment pronounced by the special court on December 13, 2016.

The Dilsukhnagar bomb blast case was investigated by the NIA. The petitioners who were awarded the death penalty are Ahmed Siddibappa Zarrar alias Yasin Bhatkal, Ajaz Shaikh, Zia Ur Rahman alias Waqas, Asadullah Akthar alias Haddi, and Mohammed Tahseen Akthar alias Hassan.

"On 21-02-2013 at 18:58:38 hrs and 18:58:44 hrs, two bomb blasts took place at Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad, resulting in the death of 18 persons and causing injuries to 131 persons. The first blast took place at a bus stop in Dilsukhnagar, and the second near A1 Mirchi Centre, Dilsukhnagar," the NIA said.

The first accused in the case, Mohd Riyaz alias Riyaz Bhaktal, is still absconding. The five convicts were alleged Indian Mujahideen operatives. (ANI)