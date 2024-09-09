Supreme Court
J·Sep 09, 2024, 08:27 am
RG Kar case: SC orders immediate removal of victim's photos from social media, urges doctors to return to work by 5 PM tomorrow
J·Sep 09, 2024, 06:32 am
Supreme Court denies Abhishek Banerjee's plea against ED summons in WB schools job scam case
J·Sep 06, 2024, 02:15 pm
Can't CM Arvind Kejriwal sign remission files from jail?, asks Supreme Court
J·Sep 06, 2024, 10:03 am
SC says no to Sandip Ghosh plea
J·Sep 04, 2024, 10:49 am
"Will govt apologise for bulldozer operation that was going on till now?" SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
J·Sep 03, 2024, 02:09 pm
Centre seeks SC action against West Bengal for non-cooperation with CISF at R.G. Kar Medical College
J·Sep 02, 2024, 11:26 am
SC grants bail to Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar in Swati Maliwal assault case
J·Sep 02, 2024, 06:24 am
ED raids AAP MLA Amanatullah's residence, MP Sanjay Singh accuses agency of malice
J·Sep 01, 2024, 02:06 pm
"Improvement in timely administration": President Murmu urges swift reforms, to address judicial challenges
J·Aug 27, 2024, 08:29 am
Supreme Court grants bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in the excise policy irregularities case
J·Aug 22, 2024, 02:33 pm
Doctors of AIIMS, RML, Indira Gandhi Hospitals end strike on Supreme Court's call
J·Aug 22, 2024, 06:56 am
"Let health professionals return to work": SC resumes hearing in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
J·Aug 21, 2024, 12:06 pm
Kolkata rape-murder case: FAIMA files urgent plea to SC for immediate measures to protect doctors
J·Aug 21, 2024, 11:48 am
" Is incident highlighted as TMC government is there?": Farm leader Rakesh Tikait claims conspiracy to target TMC in RG Kar incident
J·Aug 12, 2024, 08:47 am
Delhi Excise policy case: SC issues notices to CBI, ED on BRS leader K Kavitha's bail plea
J·Aug 09, 2024, 03:10 pm
SC adjourns hearing on plea concerning Mathura's Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute till November
