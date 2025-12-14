CAQM seeks strict enforcement of SC order on outdoor sports amid poor air quality

New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has directed Delhi and neighbouring NCR state governments to ensure immediate and strict compliance with the Supreme Court’s order mandating the postponement of outdoor physical sports competitions during periods of adverse air quality.

In a draft communication dated December 13, shared on X, the CAQM flagged concerns that despite clear directions issued earlier, some schools and institutions in Delhi-NCR were still conducting outdoor sports activities, potentially exposing children to serious health risks.

The directions stem from a November 19 order of the Supreme Court in the MC Mehta vs Union of India case, which had underscored the dangers posed by deteriorating air quality, especially to children.

Acting on the court’s observations, the CAQM had earlier instructed states to postpone outdoor sports competitions scheduled during November and December.

It noted that the prevailing air pollution scenario across the NCR continues to be severe, making such activities contrary to both the spirit and intent of the apex court’s directions.

In the draft, CAQM has asked the Chief Secretaries of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh to issue fresh instructions to all schools, educational institutions, sports bodies, and local authorities to discontinue outdoor physical sports activities with immediate effect. The Commission has also stressed the need to sensitise schools and parents about the health implications of exposure to polluted air.

Further, state governments have been asked to closely monitor compliance at the field level and take appropriate action in case of any violation of the directions. The Commission emphasised that continuation of outdoor sports during periods of poor air quality poses a serious threat to children’s respiratory health.

The communication has been issued with the approval of the competent authority and has also been circulated to key stakeholders, including the Ministry of Education, the Sports Authority of India, the School Games Federation of India, and the pollution control boards of NCR states.

As the air quality in the national capital deteriorates, the CAQM on Saturday invoked Stage-III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR, placing the region in the ‘Severe’ pollution category.

The decision was taken after Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed the 400 mark on Friday morning, touching 401 by 10 a.m..

