Police Action
J·Jul 22, 2024, 12:24 pm
NCW takes suo motu cognizance of Rewa incident in Madhya Pradesh
J·May 19, 2024, 07:35 am
Elderly Dalit couple tied to pole, beaten, made to wear garlands of shoes in MP's Ashok Nagar district
J·Dec 18, 2023, 03:13 pm
Stand-up comedian 'held at gunpoint' in Noida, police begin probe
J·Sep 28, 2023, 04:53 am
Bengaluru bandh ruckus: Two BJP workers arrested in K’taka
J·Sep 26, 2023, 07:30 am
B’luru bandh: 20 protesters detained, police high-handedness alleged
J·Sep 24, 2023, 03:08 pm
Police Starts Crackdown On Drug Peddlers Under 'Drug Free Devbhoomi 2025' Campaign
J·Sep 21, 2023, 11:23 am
Drug bust in Ahmedabad: Over 1 kg of mephedrone worth Rs 1.20 cr seized
J·Sep 19, 2023, 04:43 am
UP: Father of molestation accused says doesn't matter if two sons are in jail
J·Sep 17, 2023, 08:12 am
Parties reluctant to celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day due to vote-bank politics: Shah
J·Sep 16, 2023, 07:34 am
Unrest at NIT Silchar as students clash with police after suicide in hostel
J·Sep 13, 2023, 10:18 am
Gunfight breaks out in J&K's Anantnag
J·Sep 13, 2023, 04:06 am
Sanitation worker tortured, killed in Kanpur
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.