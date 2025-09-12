Ganesh visarjan violence: Making inflammatory speeches not acceptable, says K'taka Minister

Bengaluru, Sep 12 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara has stated that anyone who acts against the law will face action from the police and making inflammatory speeches is not acceptable.

He said this while commenting on developments surrounding the Ganesh Visarjan violence in Maddur town of Mandya district.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Friday, Parameshwara said, "Regarding the Maddur incident, from the beginning, we have been saying the matter should not be politicised. It should be left to the police. The police will arrest those who threw stones and take action according to the law. Whether the person is a Muslim, a Hindu, or anyone else, if someone acts against the law, action will be taken. This matter should be left to the police. Instead of doing all that, going around making inflammatory speeches and inciting people is not correct."

"What achievement do they expect by speaking theatrically and using inappropriate words? It is clearly evident that all of this is being done for political reasons," said the Minister

The police department has registered a suo motu case against BJP MLC C.T. Ravi for delivering a provocative speech targeting a section of society. The BJP and Hindu leaders visited Maddur town and delivered speeches after the Ganesh Visarjan violence incident.

Regarding the transfer of an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) over the Ganesh Visarjan violence, he said that if there is an internal lapse, action should be taken accordingly. Whether it is an Inspector or a Sub-Inspector, if a duty lapse is identified, the department will take action, he said.

Regarding the Dhamasthala matter, where activist Mahesh Shetty Timrodi has filed a complaint about four suspicious deaths in three lodges, in response to media queries, he said that it is under the Special Investigation Team (SIT) verification whether the complaint should be accepted or not. If attempts are made to steer the case in another direction, the SIT will conduct a fresh investigation accordingly.

"We do not decide anything based on someone’s statement. Whatever complaints are submitted before the SIT, supported by evidence, will be examined by them, and a decision will be made. If government approval is needed, they will seek it. As of now, no such approval has been requested," he stated.

"Regarding what we do on a daily basis, the SIT does not share it with the media or the public. Many details are not disclosed publicly. This should not be misconstrued as the SIT slowing down or investigations not proceeding. Until complete information is available, the SIT will not disclose anything to us either," Parameshwara stated.

On the question of why no arrests were made against those supporting complainant Chinnayya in the Dhamasthala case, he said, "We cannot direct the SIT about whom to arrest and when. We cannot immediately arrest someone just based on what the media says. The SIT will collect the necessary evidence and proof before taking any action."

He clearly stated that security will be provided to Booker awardee, writer and activist Banu Mushtaq and that nobody should make any comments regarding it.

“We have been discussing the relaxation of the age limit for police constable recruitment. We are examining what other states have done. For several years, there have been no recruitments for the constable posts. There have been demands to increase the age limit by two or three years. Many people have approached me regarding this, and I have instructed the DGP accordingly. After the proposal arrives, we will take the next steps. The inter-district transfer of police couples is being carried out as per government orders,” he stated.

