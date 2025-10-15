TN BJP chief accuses Stalin of using police to silence opposition

Chennai, Oct 15 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran alleged that the state police are functioning under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s direct instructions to suppress the voices of opposition parties. ‘

Speaking to reporters at the State Assembly complex in Chennai, Nagenthran said, “Every party leader raised questions regarding the Karur tragedy. When the Chief Minister spoke, he conveniently absolved his government of any fault. But we were compelled to respond in the Assembly today because his statement ignored the real facts.”

Referring to the tragic incident at Karur, Nagenthran said that during the speech of Tamil Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay's speech at Karur Veluchamipuram event, a shoe was hurled at him when he mentioned the “Rs 10 bottle commission.”

“Not just that — the generator was immediately switched off, the power supply was cut, and the police resorted to a lathi charge,” he said.

However, according to Nagenthran, the Chief Minister, in his Assembly statement, claimed that five DSPs and 500 police personnel were present at the venue.

“That’s completely false,” he asserted. “There were hardly any police officers at the spot. Had there been proper police deployment, this tragedy would never have occurred. The reality is that the police are acting on the Chief Minister’s instructions to silence opposition parties.”

Nagenthran further accused the DMK government of systematically denying permission to opposition parties to conduct public meetings.

“Whenever we apply for permission, it is rejected, forcing us to approach the courts. In the Karur case, we had requested permission to hold the event at the roundabout area, which was spacious and safe. Had the government approved that venue, the 41 deaths could have been avoided,” he said.

Calling the loss of lives “deeply painful and unacceptable,” the BJP leader said the responsibility squarely lies with the Tamil Nadu government, which, according to him, “chose to allow the event in a narrow space despite clear warnings.”

He urged the state to stop misusing the police force for political purposes and ensure accountability for the Karur tragedy.

