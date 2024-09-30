RG Kar Medical College
RG Kar rape-murder case: W Bengal court sends accused Abhijit Mondol, Sandip Ghosh to judicial custody
West Bengal Medical Council cancels medical practitioner registration of RG Kar Medical College's former principal Sandip Ghosh
RG Kar rape-murder: Kolkata police suspends Tala station SHO Abhijit Mondal
Kolkata rape-murder case: Junior doctors arrive at CM's residence for the meeting
Kolkata rape case: CM Mamata Banerjee invites junior doctors for meeting today, calls it a final reach out
Sep 09, 2024, 11:53 AM
Mamata Banerjee urges doctors to return to duty, refutes offering money to deceased doctor's family
Sep 03, 2024, 12:44 PM
Former Principal of RG Kar Medical College Sandip Ghosh sent to 8-day Police custody
Sep 01, 2024, 12:45 PM
Kolkata rape-murder case: TMC demands CBI to build strong case to ensure "rapist is hanged"
Aug 29, 2024, 02:22 PM
Doctor's rape-murder: Union WCD Minister criticises Bengal CM, urges her to focus on women's safety
Aug 29, 2024, 05:51 AM
"She is insulting protestors, doctors": BJP's Shehzad Poonawala hits out at Mamata Banerjee's unrest statements
Aug 22, 2024, 06:56 AM
"Let health professionals return to work": SC resumes hearing in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Aug 21, 2024, 12:06 PM
Kolkata rape-murder case: FAIMA files urgent plea to SC for immediate measures to protect doctors
Aug 21, 2024, 11:48 AM
" Is incident highlighted as TMC government is there?": Farm leader Rakesh Tikait claims conspiracy to target TMC in RG Kar incident
Aug 20, 2024, 07:44 AM
Doctors of RG Kar Medical College protest against trainee doctor's rape-murder through graffiti on streets in Kolkata
Aug 19, 2024, 10:36 AM
"Is this happening in Bengal only," RJD's Manoj Jha hits back at West Bengal Governor
Aug 19, 2024, 08:01 AM
TMC leader Kunal Ghosh conveys the message of junior doctors to the CBI