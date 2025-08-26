Kolkata Police summon doctors leading protest marches over RG Kar rape and murder incident

Kolkata, Aug 26 (IANS) The Kolkata Police, on Tuesday, summoned two doctors, who were at the forefront of the protests following the rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last year.

The summons have been sent to doctors Manas Gumta and Subarna Goswami in connection with one case registered last year at the Bowbazar police station.

While Gumta has been asked to appear before a police officer of the Bowbazar police station on September 3, Goswami has been asked to appear on September 2.

Both the doctors were active in leading the protests against the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government last year.

Manas Gumta, the former General Secretary of the Association of Health Service Doctors in West Bengal, said the decision reflects the vindictiveness of the state administration.

"I received a notice regarding the summon from the police this morning. I have been asked to visit the concerned police station on September 3. The case was registered against me for taking part in a protest march following the death of the woman trainee doctor in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. It is unfortunate that cases are being registered against doctors for taking part in rallies. The state government is trying to intimidate us by sending these summons," Gumta added.

The case was registered on August 10 last year after Gumta and Goswami took part in a protest march from the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital to Dorina Crossing in Kolkata.

It was also mentioned in the summon that the doctors will liable for legal action if he/she fails to appear before the police officers.

On August 9 last year, the body of a post-graduate trainee was recovered from the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The incident had sent shockwaves across the country and beyond, resulting in widespread sustained protests by doctors, common man and women.

Demanding a fair investigation and justice, members of various organisations, including Medical Service Centre, Service Doctors affiliated to the All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO), West Bengal Doctors' Forum and Association of Health Service Doctors, held multiple protest movements.

Later, West Bengal Joint Platform of Doctors also joined the movement.

