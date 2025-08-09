RG Kar rape-murder: 'March to Secretariat' rally taken out to mark 1st anniversary marred by injuries (2nd Ld)

Kolkata, Aug 9 (IANS) The first anniversary of the ghastly rape and murder of a junior woman doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on Saturday was marred by massive violence and tension on the streets of Kolkata and Howrah following scuffle between the police personnel and protesters participating in “Nabanna Avijan" (march to state secretariat) rally.

The most unfortunate part was that the victim’s mother had to be hospitalised after she fell ill amid police action against the protesters.

After she had fallen sick, her aides tried to give her some initial comfort by sprinkling cold water on her face. However, as she continued complaining about uneasiness, she was shifted to a private hospital.

According to protesters, she was feeling dizzy and was having difficulty breathing. "She fell sick after policemen beat her up. She has been taken to a private hospital for treatment," said one of the protesters accompanying her.

The victim's mother alleged that she was beaten up by the policemen after she, along with her husband and other protesters, tried to march towards Nabanna (state secretariat).

The Nabanna Avijan (march to the state secretariat) on the anniversary of the R.G. Kar rape and murder incident on Saturday turned violent as police resorted to a massive baton-charge to disperse the protesters and allegedly beat up the victim's parents.

Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, who was also allegedly beaten by the police, has rushed to a private hospital to enquire about the health conditions of the victim’s mother.

"She is not okay. Her condition is serious, but she is awake. A CT scan has been performed on her. A lower abdomen ultrasound has been done. Doctors are monitoring her condition. It is a shame that the victim's mother has to go through this. She was hit with a stick. She has a swollen forehead. A year after the tragic loss of her daughter, the mother is getting beaten up. I have no words to condemn this," said Suvendu Adhikari after paying a visit to the hospital.

The victim’s mother and the BJP leaders have alleged that in the police action, the sacred conch shell-bangle on her wrist, traditionally believed to be the symbolic representation of married Hindu women, was broken.

The victim's mother alleged that she was beaten by the police.

"We were unarmed. Still, the police stopped us. Why are they scared of us? The police had beaten me up and broken my Sankha-Pola. They threw me on the road and kicked me," said the victim's mother. She further alleged that four to five police personnel manhandled her during the scuffle.

The police, however, denied having used force on the parents of the victim. "We have no information about the victim's parents getting beaten up by the police at the Park Street crossing. But their allegations will be duly investigated," DC (Port), Harikrishna Pai, told reporters.

Accompanied by the BJP legislators, including Adhikari, the victim's parents took out a march from Dorina Crossing towards Nabanna, located at Mandirtala in Kolkata-adjacent Howrah district, demanding justice for their daughter.

They demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for failing to protect women.

"The police could not save my daughter or bring her justice, but they didn't think twice about beating up women and elderly persons," the mother said.

However, the huge police contingent deputed there stopped the march at the Park Street - Jawaharlal Nehru Road crossing. As BJP workers tried to break the barricades, a scuffle broke out between protesters and policemen. Soon, police resorted to a baton charge to disperse the mob.

According to sources, the police action occurred after the protesters ignored police warnings not to move beyond the Rani Rashmoni Road Assembly point.

Following the incident, tension broke out in areas adjacent to Park Street with BJP legislators, and the victim's parents started a sit-in demonstration at Park Street, protesting against the police attack.

The victim's father said they were beaten up by the police. “What is our crime? We will go to Nabbana. They cannot stop us," he said.

On the anniversary of the RG Kar incident, the victim's parents had called for a Nabanna Avijan. Several organisations responded to their appeal.

All BJP legislators, including Subhendu Adhikari, took part in the protest march today. As the procession was going towards Nabanna through the Park Street area, the police stopped Adhikari and other BJP MLAs and others.

Subhendu Adhikari, along with other BJP MLAs, including Agnimitra Paul, sat on one side of the road and protested.

"Abhaya's parents were also beaten. The police also beat me with sticks. More than a hundred people were injured. BJP MLAs were beaten. They even tore the national flag," said Adhikari.

The Trinamool Congress, meanwhile, alleged that the BJP tried to intimidate people and create division in society on the day of Raksha Bandhan. State minister Shashi Panja said, "Today is the day when Rabindranath Tagore tied a Rakhi as a symbol of peace and communal harmony. However, the BJP has shown no respect for Bengal's traditions and is attempting to disrupt law and order while people celebrate the sacred bond of brotherhood and sisterhood."

Meanwhile, there is a lot of tension in the Santragachi area in Howrah as the protesters tried to break the barricades and move forward. Bricks and water bottles were thrown at the police. However, the situation did not escalate as the police showed restraint and didn't respond to provocation by the protesters.

Meanwhile, members of the Joint Platform of Doctors, West Bengal, Abhaya Mancha, and All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) organised a 'Kalighat Chalo' (march to Kalighat) rally at Hazra Crossing in South Kolkata to demand justice for the victim.

The police, however, stopped the protesters from marching towards Kalighat, which is near Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence.

As a token of their symbolic protest, the protesters tied rakhis on the wrists of policemen to send the message of providing safety and security to the people.

--IANS

sch/pgh