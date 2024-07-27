Home
India
Education & Literature
Showbiz
Bollywood
Hollywood
Web Series
Television
Music
Sports
Cricket
Football
Hockey
Tennis
Badminton
Athletics
Police Brutality
Jharkhand
J
·
Jul 27, 2024, 01:13 pm
15 including six cops injured in clash between police, tribal students in Jharkhand
Bihar
J
·
Jul 27, 2024, 10:51 am
Man's intestines bulge out as Railway cops beat up passengers in Bihar
South Asia
J
·
Mar 03, 2024, 10:55 am
More than 100 supporters of former PM Imran Khan's party protesting vote rigging arrested in Punjab
J
·
Oct 02, 2023, 01:23 pm
Three policemen suspended for alleged custodial torture of Dalit youth in Visakhapatnam
