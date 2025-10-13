Kerala: LoP Satheesan alleges conspiracy behind police attack on Cong MP Shafi Parambil

Kozhikode, Oct 13 (IANS) Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Monday demanded immediate action against senior police officials and others allegedly involved in a premeditated conspiracy to attack Congress MP Shafi Parambil during a protest in Kerala's Kozhikode.

Speaking to the media after visiting Parambil, who is recovering from injuries sustained in police excesses, Satheesan said the MP was deliberately targeted.

“Over a thousand UDF supporters were present, yet the police blocked them, while only about fifty CPI-M supporters were meant to be managed. Despite keeping the UDF group at bay, officers resorted to cane charges and struck heads and faces without orders,” he said.

Satheesan alleged that a grenade was thrown directly at an activist’s face by a senior officer, causing severe injuries.

“A grenade should never be aimed at a crowd; proper procedure requires it to be deployed in an empty area so the smoke disperses the crowd. This is the first time I have seen a senior officer act in this way. The police are showing more loyalty to the ruler than to the law,” he said.

He called for a thorough inquiry into the conspiracy to attack Parambil and urged that senior officials involved be held accountable.

“Which meeting did the SP attend yesterday? Who organized the event? Who was the guest speaker? Were CPI-M police officers sent to a Sevadarshan program or an RSS event? Who authorised their deployment? Police officials are acting as if they are above the law. This cannot be allowed to happen again,” he added.

The Congress leadership in Kerala has reiterated its demand for accountability and is closely monitoring the investigation, while calling on the state government to ensure that such incidents are not repeated, and that citizens’ right to protest peacefully is protected.

Meanwhile, the Congress has approached the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and filed a breach of privilege against Parambil by a few Kerala Police officials.

