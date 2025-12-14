Maha Oppn protests police action against trainees of CM Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana

Nagpur, Dec 14 (IANS) The opposition on Sunday criticised the Mahayuti government in the Assembly over the issue of trainees from the CM Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana being thrashed by the police.

Congress Legislative Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar, who was joined by members Jayant Patil and Nana Patole, grilled Minister of Skill Development Mangal Prabhat Lodha on this issue and asked what the fate of these trainees will be after their 11-month training is completed.

They jointly brought to the Minister’s notice during the discussion on the calling attention motion, the purported statements made by former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and current CM Devendra Fadnavis that these trainees will be given permanent jobs in the state government.

However, Minister Shambhuraj Desai objected to statements by Wadettiwar, Patil and Patole clarifying that Shinde, during his tenure as the chief minister, had never spoken about giving a permanent job in the state government but had announced that the issue would be considered sympathetically.

The scheme aims to provide job-oriented, on-the-job practical training to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and industry requirements, enhance the skills and employability of young graduates and diploma holders and provide financial support in the form of a monthly stipend during the training period.

Wadettiwar pointed out that the scheme was introduced by the state government before the Assembly elections with the promise of employment, which has now left the youth on the streets. He sharply criticised the government, asking, "What kind of system is this? Why were they beaten when they protested yesterday?"

He said, "This scheme was brought in before the elections, and now it has been shut down. These children campaigned for the government; they toiled for you in the elections. What was the reward they received? They were severely beaten for protesting yesterday; some children sustained fractures. This shows the government's insensitive attitude. What about the future of these children? What happened to the promise made by the then Chief Minister that they would be permanently absorbed into the service?"

Patil and Patole wanted Minister Lodha to explain the government’s policy to provide permanent jobs to the students after completing 11 months of training.

After the opposition’s aggressive stance, Minister Lodha clarified that the scheme has not been closed down but assured the House that these trainees would be accommodated under a new scheme and that the government is formulating a new policy regarding this matter.

