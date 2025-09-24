HC rejects Bengal govt order on transfer of doctor who led RG Kar movement

Kolkata, Sep 24 (IANS) A single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court, on Wednesday, rejected a West Bengal government order directing the transfer of a junior doctor who became a face of the movement after the rape-murder of a woman medico at the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in August last year.

Rejecting the order for transfer of Dr Aniket Mahato, as “senior resident” to Raiganj Medical College & Hospital at far-away North Dinajpur district in North Bengal, the single-judge bench of Justice Biswajit Basu, ordered that the posting of Mahato will be R.G. Kar, his “first choice posting” that he mentioned during the counselling session to determine postings of senior resident doctors.

Incidentally, Mahato did his post-graduation from R.G. Kar.

On Wednesday, Justice Basu observed that the counselling session for determining the place of postings for senior resident doctors loses its relevance, unless the “first choice of posting” decided in that session is not considered.

Justice Basu also observed that it was logical that the posting of the candidate would be based on his or her merit, where candidates higher in the merit list should get the preferred place of his or her posting.

Justice Basu also observed in this particular case that the state government had not shown goodwill in recruitment based on merit.

Not satisfied with the order of the single-bench on Wednesday, the state government counsel appealed that the order be stayed till October 7. However, Justice Basu rejected the plea from the state government.

Mahato was not the only one to be denied their first choice of posting as a senior resident doctor after the counselling session earlier this year. Two other junior doctors, namely Debasish Halder and Asfaqulla Naiya, both faces of the R.G. Kar movement, were denied their first choice of postings.

