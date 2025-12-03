Investigation into financial corruption case at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital over: CBI

Kolkata, Dec 3 (IANS) The investigation into the financial corruption case at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital is over, said a source in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday.

It was also learnt that the additional chargesheet that was filed in connection with the financial corruption case earlier this week is the "final chargesheet".

The CBI has already submitted the relevant documents to the court on Wednesday.

As a result, it is believed that the investigation into the R.G. Kar financial corruption case has been completed so far. Although it has been seen in other cases in the past that additional chargesheets have been filed even after the final chargesheet.

However, in the hearing of the financial corruption case on Wednesday, the Special CBI Court said that since the trial has already started by accepting a chargesheet, there is no problem in accepting an additional chargesheet under the same section.

However, CBI sources said that the one submitted on Monday is the final chargesheet. And in view of that, the court will send summons to the two who were named in the additional chargesheet.

According to sources in the central investigation agency, the investigation has revealed that the then principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, and then Deputy Superintendent of the hospital, Akhtar Ali, were initially involved in this corruption.

It is worth noting that Akhtar Ali was the first to raise corruption allegations against Sandip Ghosh.

Ali's name is also in the final chargesheet. In addition, a person named Shashikant Chandak has been named as a new accused.

The court has ordered the CBI to send summons to accused Akhtar Ali on December 16.

Summons will also be sent to Shashikant.

Earlier, the CBI had filed a chargesheet against Sandip Ghosh, Biplab Singh, Suman Hazra, Afsar Ali Khan and Ashish Pandey in this case.

All of them were arrested in the corruption investigation.

--IANS

sch/pgh