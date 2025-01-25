BSF Seizes Rs1.4 Crore Phensedyl in Major Crackdown in West Bengal

Nadia: A major operation was carried out by 32 Battalion of Border Security Force (BSF) South Bengal Frontier in the Naghata area of Majhdia town under Kishanganj police station of Nadia district striking a blow to drug smuggling.

In this operation, a significant consignment of 62,200 bottles of Phensedyl was recovered from three underground storage tanks. The estimated value of this recovery is Rs1,40,58,444. This large seizure of Phensedyl is considered a major setback to smuggling efforts in the area.

According to BSF officials,on January 24, 2025, at 2:45 PM, personnel from Border Outpost Tungi of the 32nd Battalion Border Security Force (BSF) South Bengal Frontier initiated a cordon and search operation in the Naghata area, which falls under Majhdia town in Nadia district. This operation involved BSF officers, troopers, and local police forces working together.

During the search operation, the authorities found three underground storage tanks, out of which two of these storage tanks were built under dense vegetation while one storage tank was built under a hut made of CGI sheets. The boxes full of Phensedyl bottles were recovered from these storage tanks.

A total of 62,200 bottles of Phensedyl were recovered, with an estimated value of Rs1,40,58,444. The massive haul caught the officials completely by surprise. This seizure has exposed the depth of the smuggling network active in the area and their modus operandi. The seized consignment of Phensedyl has been handed over to the concerned department for further legal action.

BSF South Bengal Frontier spokesperson appreciated this significant operation and said that this achievement is a testament to the vigilance, courage and commitment of the Border Security Force personnel.

He further said that more information is being gathered on this complex network of smugglers which may lead to bigger revelations in the future. (ANI)