Uttarakhand News: Self Defence Instructor Course Concludes under Gaura Shakti Yojana

Dehradun: A six day long "Self Defence Instructor Course (Level-II)" training of 31 trainees from all district concluded today in Police training college Narendra Nagar under the "Gaura Shakti Yojana" to teach Self Defence Techniques to girls/women in the districts wherein P. Renuka Devi, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Crime and Law and Order, Police Headquarters Uttarakhand, Dehradun presided as Chief Guest.

This training was imparted by the PTI instructors posted in the outer room and expert trainers of ROWATAC COMBAT LLP Institute under the able guidance of Dadan Pal, Deputy Inspector General of Police/Director, PTC and under the close supervision of Nirmala Rana, Inspector of Reversion, Training, PTC.

On this occasion, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Crime and Law and Order, Police Headquarters, Uttarakhand, in her presidential address said that looking at the trainees, it is evident that the morale of these trainees is high and their training has been excellent. The personnel participating in the training were directed to provide feedback related to the training after reaching their districts and in future, some of these trainees will be appointed as master trainers, so that women in the police force can be trained in Self Defence Techniques. She also informed that this training will be imparted to all women personnel of the police department. On this occasion, P. Renuka Devi, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Crime and Law and Order, Police Headquarters Uttarakhand, Dehradun, Dadan Pal, Deputy Inspector General of Police/Director, Police Training College, Narendranagar, Asmita Mamgai, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Narendranagar, District Tehri Garhwal, Bhupendra Singh Jangpangi, Joint Director (Law), Police Training College, Narendranagar, Akhilesh Kumar, Inspector of Records, Police Training College, Narendranagar, Nirmala Rana, Inspector of Records, Training, Police Training College, Narendranagar, District Tehri Garhwal were present.