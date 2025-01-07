Uttarakhand News: CM Dhami Invites PM Modi for National Games, Discusses State Development Plans

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said that during the meeting with the PM, many important schemes related to the development of the state were discussed and valuable guidance was received from the Prime Minister.

CM Dhami met the Prime Minister on Monday in the national capital.

The Chief Minister said that he extended a formal invitation to the Prime Minister to come to Uttarakhand for the National Games.

He also discussed the preparations going on for organizing the games in the state and the benefits the youth will get from it.

"Along with this, he presented a blueprint of various schemes related to tourism, employment and infrastructure development in the state and requested cooperation from the central government for them," CM Dhami said.

CM Dhami also apprised the Prime Minister about the importance of the winter yatra and the enthusiasm of the devotees about it.

He said that this time a large number of devotees are participating in the winter yatra, which is giving a boost to the tourism and local economy of the state.

The Chief Minister also invited the Prime Minister for a winter stay. "The Prime Minister responded positively to this and agreed."

CM Dhami said that the Prime Minister showed enthusiasm about the state's plans and winter tour and assured that the central government would provide all possible support in the development of the state.

He said that this meeting would prove helpful in accelerating the progress and schemes of the state.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister and said that his guidance and support is inspiring for the state and this will help in taking Uttarakhand to new heights of development. (ANI)