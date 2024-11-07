Uttarakhand IAS Association condemns attack on state govt secretary

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): The Uttarakhand IAS Association condemned the alleged attack on IAS R Meenakshi Sundaram, state government secretary for the energy department, and his office staff by Unemployed Association President Bobby Panwar and his two companions.

As per a letter issued on Thursday, the association demanded strict action against those involved in this incident so that such incidents do not happen in the future.

"The Uttarakhand IAS Association strongly condemns the unfortunate incident that took place on November 6, 2024, where Meenakshi Sundaram, Secretary, Government of Uttarakhand, and his office staff faced aggression and intimidation in their office premises at Vishwakarma Bhawan. Bobby Panwar along with his two companions forcefully entered the office of the secretary and used abusive language while threatening the IAS and his staff. The office staff was also physically assaulted, which disrupted the work, creating a hostile atmosphere," the letter mentioned.

"We stand in solidarity with Sundaram and his office staff and appeal to the government as well as the law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety and dignity of all public servants so that they can discharge their duties without fear," the letter stated.

Earlier, the Kotwali Police station in Dehradun on Wednesday night registered an FIR under sections 115(2), 352, 351 (3), 121(1), 132, 221 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

AP Anshuman, Uttarakhand Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for Law and Order, said that Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) has been directed to take legal action in the case of Panwar and his two companions issuing a death threat against IAS Sundaram.

Uttarakhand DGP Abhinav Kumar said that police will take strict action against Bobby Panwar and his two associates for allegedly misbehaving, abusing, assaulting and making death threats to IAS Sundaram, Secretary Housing in Uttarakhand government, at his office in the state secretariat.

According to the complaint letter authored by IAS Sundaram's private secretary Kapil Kumar, Panwar, president of the Unemployed Association, and his two others misbehaved with the Secretary and his staff while threatening to kill the government official. (ANI)