Uttarakhand CM highlights govt's commitment to redevelopment of Kedarnath Dham as temple closes for winter season

Kedarnath (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted the state government's commitment to reconstruction and redevelopment of Kedarnath Dham as the temple closed for winter season on Sunday.

In a post on X, CM Dhami sought blessings of Lord Shiva and prayed for the happiness and prosperity for the people of the state.

"The doors of the holy Shri Kedarnath Dham, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, a symbol of faith of millions of devotees, have been closed today for the winter season with rituals and chanting of Vedic mantras. I pray to Lord Shiva for happiness, prosperity and a healthy life for all of you," the Chief Minister said in the post.

He further asserted that his government is dedicated to the reconstruction and redevelopment of Kedarnath Dham, emphasising strengthening the economy of the local people through religious tourism.



"Our government is fully dedicated to the reconstruction and redevelopment of Shri Kedarnath Dham. We will continue to work to provide a smoother and more convenient travel experience to the devotees and to strengthen the economy of the local people through religious tourism," the post mentioned.

The doors of the revered Kedarnath Dham were closed for the winter season on Sunday morning on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. The doors were closed with Vedic rituals and religious traditions amidst the chanting of Om Namah Shivay, Jai Baba Kedar and the devotional tunes of the Indian Army band.

After the closing of the doors of Baba Kedarnath at 8.30 am today, the Vigraha Doli is leaving for Ukhimath from the premises of Kedarnath Dham.

The Doli will reach Ukhimath on November 5. Today the Doli will rest for the night in Rampur. Baba Kedarnath will be visible in the Ukhimath Omkareshwar temple for 6 months.

The doors of Badrinath Dham will close on November 17 this year. The doors of Gangotri Dham were closed for winter on Saturday, November 2. The doors of 'Yamnotri Dham' will be closed on Sunday, in the afternoon, on the occasion of Bhaiyadooj.

The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee informed that 18644 pilgrims reached Kedarnath Dham till the doors were closed today. A total of 16,52,076 pilgrims have reached Kedarnath Dham during this entire Yatra period.

The doors of the holy Gurudwara Hemkund Sahib and Lokpal Laxman temples were closed on October 10. The doors of the second Kedar Madmaheshwar Ji will be closing on November 20 and the doors of the third Kedar Tungnath Ji will close on Monday, November 4. The doors of the fourth Kedar Rudranath Ji were closed on October 17. (ANI)