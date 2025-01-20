Uttarakhand CM Dhami Urges Support for BJP, Highlights OBC Upliftment Efforts

Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday appealed to the people to vote in favour of BJP's Dehradun Municipal Corporation mayor candidate Saurabh Thapliyal and all BJP councillor candidates in the upcoming civic polls.

Addressing a gathering at an OBC conference in Dehradun, Dhami highlighted the BJP government's commitment to the upliftment of the exploited, deprived, and backward classes. He emphasised that the benefits of various public welfare schemes launched by the BJP government are reaching every section of society.

Dhami also expressed the BJP's commitment towards the OBC society, stating that concrete work has been done for the OBC society for the first time after independence. He added that the BJP has taken a bold decision by implementing OBC reservation in 30 municipal bodies and mayor posts in the civic elections.

The Chief Minister described the government's achievements, including implementing a strict anti-conversion law, taking action against land jihad, and freeing over 5,500 acres of land from encroachment. He also mentioned that Uttarakhand is soon going to become the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code.

Accusing the Congress of doing politics of lies, confusion, and appeasement, Dhami appealed to the people to support the BJP.

Furthermore, CM Dhami participated in the 'OBC Sammelan' organised in Niranjanpur, Dehradun.

The Chief Minister has been actively campaigning for the BJP in the upcoming municipal corporation elections. He addressed a public meeting in Rishikesh, seeking support for mayoral candidate Shri Shambhu Paswan and other councillor candidates from the city.

Dhami expressed confidence that the people of Rishikesh would once again support the BJP, forming a "triple engine government" in the civic elections.

Additionally, he participated in a roadshow in support of BJP's municipal president candidate, Kishore Bhatt and other councillor candidates from the Uttarkashi Municipal Area. He reiterated his confidence that a triple-engine government would be formed in all municipal bodies across the state, given the overwhelming public support.

The State Election Commission of Uttarakhand has officially announced the dates for the Municipal Local Body General Elections for the year 2024-25.

The elections will be held for 11 municipal corporations, 43 municipal councils, and 46 Nagar Panchayats across the state on January 23, with the counting of votes scheduled for January 25. (ANI)