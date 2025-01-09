India Undergoing Cultural Renaissance, Says Uttarakhand CM Dhami at Uttarayan Fair in Bareilly

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said that India is going through "cultural renaissance" under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the public at Uttarayan fair in Bareilly, CM Dhami highlighted the cultural, commercial and historical importance of the fair.

He said that Uttarayan Fair has had immense cultural, commercial and historical importance since ancient times. In ancient times, when the means of communication and transportation were limited, fairs were of great importance for reconciliation, trade, exchange of information.

"Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, today India is going through a period of cultural renaissance. Construction of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, construction of Ujjain Mahakal Temple Corridor, construction of Ram Temple and praise of Yoga and ancient heritage of India on the world stage are clear evidence of this," CM Dhami said.

CM Dhami also noted the work being done in Uttarkhand to preserve and promote cultural heritage.

"In Uttarakhand too, great work is being done in the preservation and promotion of culture and heritage. The work of reconstruction of Kedarnath Dham, master plan of Badrinath Dham and reconstruction and beautification of mythological religious places and temples under Manaskhand Mandirmala is being done rapidly," he said.

CM Dhami added that the number of pilgrimage and religious tourism in Uttarakhand is increasing rapidly every year and there is a possibility of further increase in it in the coming time.

"We are working on a big project in Uttarakhand. We have resolved to build a Ganga corridor in Haridwar. We are also working fast on the construction of Sharda corridor in Purnagiri," he said.

CM Dhami said that we are also going to develop Uttarakhand as a wedding destination and film shooting hub.

Highlighting the benefits of 'Lakhpati Didi' Yojana, CM Dhami said, "Through Lakhpati Didi Yojana, we have made one lakh women lakhpatis. We have set a target of making 1.25 lakh women more lakhpatis, for which they are also being provided free loan facility. He said that we have decided to sell the products prepared by the women power of Uttarakhand in the country and abroad under the name of a special brand House of Himalayas Uttarakhand. Due to this, the products prepared by women are also competing with many products of multinational companies at the international level."

The Chief Minister said that we have made many strict laws to keep Devbhoomi as Devbhoomi. Strict legal provisions have been made to prevent any kind of crime, to curb immoral acts like land jihad, spit jihad.

"To stop religious conversion, provisions have been made for conversion law, strict anti-copying law, legal provisions for recovery from the person who damages public property, etc." he added. (ANI)