Uttar Pradesh: Key accused in Amethi murders arrested, injured after encounter with cops

Amethi (UP): A key accused in the murder of four people of a family in Amethi was arrested late on Friday. On Saturday, while the accused was being taken for recovery of the assault weapons he tried to grab a police pistol and fire at the cops. In the ensuing encounter the accused was shot in the leg.

On October 4, 2024, the Gautam Buddha Nagar unit of the Special Task Force (STF) arrested Chandan Verma, son of Mayaram, a resident of Teliya Kot Kotwali Nagar Raebareli, at the Jewar Toll Plaza in connection to the murder. He was subsequently presented at the Shivratanganj police station.

Following his interrogation, the police recovered a country-made pistol and a bullet motorcycle (UP 33 BU 4576) used in the incident.

On October 5, 2024, the Shivratanganj and Mohanganj police teams recovered the motorcycle and pistol near a canal track in Pure Vindhya Diwan, Mohanganj district, Amethi. During the recovery process, Chandan Verma allegedly grabbed the official pistol from Inspector Madan Kumar Singh's holster and fired at him, intending to kill him.

Acting in self-defence, Sachchidanand Rai, Inspector-in-Charge Shivratanganj, fired, due to which the bullet hit the right leg of the accused and the accused fell on the spot.

ASP Harendra Kumar says, "Four people were shot dead on October 3, and the main accused, Chandan Verma, was arrested on October 4... During interrogation, he snatched the pistol from SI Madan Kumar and attacked the police party. The police party fired in defence, due to which the accused was shot in the right leg. He has been brought to a hospital for treatment. Further legal action is being taken by the police."

According to the police statement, various sections have been imposed on the accused: FIR No. 271/24 Section 109 BNS and 3/25/27 Arms Act Police Station Mohanganj District Amethi and FIR No. 121/24 Section 103(1) BNS and 3(2)V SC/ST Act Police Station Shivratanganj District Amethi.

On October 3, 2024, the accused allegdly shot and killed four members of a Dalit teacher's family in Amethi.

The incident has drawn widespread condemnation, and the Amethi police had assured strict legal action against the culprits. The police are investigating the case further and have taken necessary legal action regarding the arrest and recovery.

