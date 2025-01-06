Digambar Naga Baba and Khadeshwar Naga Baba Arrive in Prayagraj for Mahakumbh 2025: A Tale of Devotion and Penance

Prayagraj: Seers and sages from India and all around the world have started arriving at the the holy land of Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh mela which is scheduled to take place from January 13 to February 26.

These saints have come to the Mahakumbh mela for the protection of Sanatan.

Digambar Naga Baba from Rajasthan has been standing with his right hand raised up to protect the Sanatan Dharma also arrived in Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh Mela.

"I have been standing like this since the last five years. I am only doing this for the protection of the Sanatan dharma and for the protection of the future of our country... Sanatan Dharma will continue forever, there is neither any start to it nor any end..." Digambar Naga Baba said speaking to ANI.

Khadeshwar Naga Baba from Gujarat has been standing continuously for the last 12 years for the welfare of the people.

The seer has built a swing in order to support himself.

"I had been standing earlier for 12 years.. I took some rest after that time and I am ready again for this penance. I will keep standing till I keep breathing.." he said speaking to ANI.

Furthermore, Khadeshwar Naga Baba made an appeal to the future generations to stop the use of polythene.

"I only appeal the future generations to stop the usage of polythene. The use of polythene has caused a lot of harm to the world and can cause a lot of damage to our health if we keep using it...." he said.

Meanwhile, other seers and sages who have come to Prayagraj include the Chhotu Baba, who has been famous for not taking a bath for 32 years, Chabhi wale Baba, who roams around with a 20-kilogram key, and E-rickshaw Baba, who travelled all the way from Delhi to Prayagraj. (ANI)