19 candidates file nominations for Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls today

Lucknow: As many as 19 candidates filed the nominations for the Uttar Pradesh assembly by-elections on Wednesday for the nine assembly seats.

BSP's Rafatullah filed a nomination in the Kundarki assembly by-election of Moradabad. BSP's Avinash Kumar filed a nomination from the Karhal seat of Mainpuri.

SP candidate Naseem Solanki filed a nomination from the Sishamau seat of Kanpur. SP's Mujtaba Siddiqui filed a nomination from the Phulpur seat of Prayagraj.

On Tuesday, 15 candidates filed nominations in UP for by-polls and a total of 34 candidates filed nominations for Uttar Pradesh bypolls till Wednesday.

Nominations will continue to be accepted for the by-elections of the 9 assembly seats in UP until October 25.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said that talks are underway between the SP and Congress regarding seat sharing for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh by-polls to be held on November 13.

The Uttar Pradesh by-polls are slated to be held on nine Assembly seats including Meerapur, Kundarki, Ghaziabad, Khair, Karhal, Phulpur, and Katehari.

The poll body has announced by-polls for nine of the 10 vacant assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, except Milkipur of Ayodhya district.

The by-polls on 48 constituencies are spread over 15 states - Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

The polling will take place on November 13 and counting of votes is scheduled for November 23.

