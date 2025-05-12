Varun Dhawan pays an emotional tribute to the martyrs of Operation Sindoor

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Actor Varun Dhawan paid an emotional tribute to the martyrs of Operation Sindoor. Taking to his Instagram stories, the 'Badlapur' actor penned, "We are here only because of u."

Varun dropped photos of all the bravehearts who lost their lives in Operation Sindoor- Jawan Murali Naik, BSF SI Md Imteyaz, Gunner Dinesh Sharma, Sepoy Sachin Yadav, Airman Kamal Kamboj, Sepoy Amit Chaudhary, IAF Sergeant Surendra Mogra, and Sepoy Suraj Yadav.

Briefing the media on Sunday, the Indian Armed Forces said, "I pay my solemn homage to my five fallen colleagues and brothers from the armed forces and civilians who have tragically lost their lives in Operation Sindoor."

On the work front, the reports claim that Varun will play the role of the Param Vir Chakra awardee Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya in "Border 2", who displayed immense courage during the Indo-Pak war, 1971. However, nothing has been announced yet.

Helmed by Anurag Singh, the project will feature Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in key roles.

"Border 2", which is a sequel to the 1997 war drama "Border" is expected to be inspired by the 1999 Kargil War between India and Pakistan.

At the moment, Varun is busy filming for father David Dhawan's "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai".

Produced by Ramesh Taurani under the TIPS banner, the film will have an ensemble cast with Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy, Chunkey Panday, Pooja Hegde, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Rakesh Bedi, Ali Asgar, Kubbra Sait, Rohit Saraf, Rajeev Khandelwal, Nitish Nirmal, and Sreeleela.

For the unaware, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" is a song from David's 1999 film "Biwi No 1", featuring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen.

Additionally, Varun will be reuniting with his 'Bawaal' co-star Janhvi Kapoor in Shashank Khaitan's “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari."

These two will be accompanied by Sanya Malhotra, Abhinav Sharma, Maniesh Paul, and Manini Chadha in the cast.

--IANS

pm/