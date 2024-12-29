Tripura CM Applauds PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' for Celebrating Unity and Inclusivity

New Delhi: After listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio show "Mann Ki Baat," on Sunday, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha spoke, highlighting the PM's focus on unity in diversity, sports, fitness, and the impending Mahakumbh.

CM noted that many members of the tribal community participated in the programme, adding to its inclusivity and relevance.

Speaking to ANI, Saha said, "After listening to PM Modi's #MannKiBaat radio programme, Tripura CM Manik Saha says, "...It was good... Many of the people from the tribal community joined us today... PM Modi talked about Mahakumh - and also about unity in diversity. He also emphasised sports and fitness."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people to resolve to eliminate the feelings of division and hatred in society as they participate in the Mahakumbh Mela in 2025.

The Mahakumbh held once every 12 years, is scheduled to begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26, 2025, in Prayagraj.

Addressing the 117th episode and final episode of 2024, PM Modi said, "The Mahakumbh is going to be held in Prayagraj from January 13. At this time, mammoth preparations are going on at the Sangam banks there. When we participate in the Kumbh, let us make a resolve to annihilate the feeling of division and hatred in society."

PM Modi said that the Kumbh is the Mahakumbh of unity as there is no discrimination here and everyone is equal.

"For the first time, an AI chatbot will be used in the Kumbh event. All kinds of information related to Kumbh will be available in 11 Indian languages through the AI chatbot. There is no discrimination anywhere, no one is big, no one is small. Therefore, our Kumbh is also the Maha Kumbh of Unity. Devotees will be provided information about government-approved tour packages, accommodation and homestay on their mobile phones," PM Modi added.

He also said that in the 2025 Mahakumbh digital navigation will be available to aid devotees reach different ghats and temples with ease.(ANI)