Let criticisers live, TN CM MK Stalin takes vieled jibe at actor Vijay's attack on DMK government

Chennai: In response to actor-turned-politician Vijay's allegations against the DMK, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin stated on Monday that his party has performed well over the past four years and does not find it necessary to address such trivial matters.

Actor-politician Vijay's party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Sunday held its executive and district secretaries meeting and passed resolutions condemning BJP-led Union Government and the DMK-led State Government over various issues. 26 resolutions were passed in the meeting. They include those condemning the Centre's proposal for a 'One Nation One Election' and the DMK government's "poor" handling of law and order and state finances.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin in an insinuation on actor Vijay's new party Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam mentioned whoever starts new party says DMK should be destroyed but they are worried of those things.

Responding to the accusations made by Vijay, Stalin said, "Whoever starts new party are saying DMK should be destroyed. I just say to them just think about this government's achievement in last 4 years. In one word if need to be say 'Vazhga Vasavalargal' (let Criticisers live). I am not worrying about those things. Our journey is to do good things for the people. We don't like to waste our time by responding to unnecessarily to all. We don't have enough time to work for the people".

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin also attended various public welfare events in his assembly constituency Kolathur this morning.

Chief Minister inaugurated a 'Co-working Space' and an 'Education Centre' for students with all the infrastructure facilities, including a shared workspace at a cost of Rs. 2.85 crores on Jagannathan Street in Kolathur. At the school ground on 4th Street in Periyar Nagar, CM distributed certificates to students who studied at Anitha Academy.

"Seeing the students studying in Anitha Academy, automatically I would get energy. I come here often to get that energy. In 2017 when sister Anitha died by suicide we all went to big grief and pain. You all know what is the reason for that. NEET exam destroyed her dreams and robbed her life. Till today legal fight continues against the NEET which affects the medicine dream of oppressed people. Definitely if it is not today or tomorrow, one day Union Government will accepts the Tamil Nadu people voice against NEET," Stalin said.

"Recently Chennai witnessed rainfall. You have seen many rainfall incidents. Even there was situation like not able to contact then CM to open Chembarbakkam lake and which lead to submerge of Chennai city. People lost their life, livelihood and houses. I don't want to speak more on this. But after formation of DMK government, Dravidian Model of government those things are being monitored. Not only CM, Deputy CM, MLAs, councillors, DMK cadres and even public NGOs have worked altogether. In news we have seen there was no waterlog in roads after two days of rainfall. But some medias shared last years' picture saying see in this government waterlog has occurred. Only some media not all, don't mistaken it, only some media. Because they don't like DMKs growth. That is the reason," CM added

Notably, Chief Minister MK Stalin also initiated the construction of 77 transformer substations at a cost of Rs. 3 crores in the areas under Kolathur Assembly constituency, inaugurating 3 multi-purpose centre buildings at a cost of Rs. 80.90 lakhs, laying the foundation stone for a women's gymnasium at a cost of Rs. 43 lakhs and a library building at a cost of Rs. 38.50 lakhs.

He also inspected the renovation of a pond in G.K.M. Colony and ongoing works in Permabur Subway.

—ANI