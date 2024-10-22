Cyclone 'Dana': Teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force deployed in Cuttack

Cuttack: In the view of impending cyclonic storm 'Dana', which is expected to reach the coasts adjoining Odisha and West Bengal by Thursday, teams of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) have been deployed in Cuttack.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic circulation over central Andaman Sea is expected to intensify into Cyclone Dana by Wednesday and is expected to reach the northwest Bay of Bengal, off Odisha-West Bengal coasts by Thursday morning.

One of the members of ODRAF said that they have all the necessary equipment to carry out the rescue operations.

"The ODRAF team has been divided into three teams in Cuttack. The morale of every member of the team is very high. All preparations have been made given the 'Cyclone Dana'...We have all the necessary equipment to carry out the rescue operations," he said.

Odisha Revenue And Disaster Management Minister, Suresh Pujari said that the state government has made all preparations to ensure that the people are moved before the arrival of this cyclone to all relief centres.

"After landing at Paradeep the cyclone will move towards Puri and cross the sea and perhaps reach West Bengal or Bangladesh. Around nine districts are very vulnerable...Odisha government has made all preparations to ensure that the people are moved before the arrival of this cyclone to all relief centres. 250 relief centres are already ready to accommodate people with all types of facilities," he told ANI.

Pujari said that the chopper from the centre will also land very shortly in Bhuvaneshwar, the additional National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has also started moving and the ODRAF team is already on the job.

"The telecom department is also on the job to ensure that the telecommunication service is not disrupted the health department has also made all the necessary arrangements...Another 500 additional makeshift shelters have also been prepared to accommodate the people who will be evacuated...The chopper from the centre will also land very shortly in Bhuvaneshwar, the additional NDRF team has also started moving ODRF team is already on the job...We have also started locating officers who had worked in the vulnerable district in the past in different capacities as ADM or as a collector," he said.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said, "Zero casualties will be ensured. There is no need to panic. The government is fully prepared to tackle the situation," Majhi said after a review meeting on the state's cyclone preparedness.

"One hundred per cent evacuation will be done after identifying vulnerable areas. NDRF, ODRAF and Fire Services teams are kept ready. The government is closely monitoring the situation," Majhi said.

The Chief Minister said cyclone shelters will be equipped with all necessities and essential commodities.

"Discussion was also held for early restoration of power and water supply and telephone and road communication. Uninterrupted electricity will be ensured to hospitals. The concerned department has already kept a close watch to prevent hoarding or overcharging of essential commodities," the Chief Minister said.

