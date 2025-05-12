Palak Tiwari on being compared to mother Shweta Tiwari: ‘It’s not fair’

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Palak Tiwari, the young starlet steadily carving her space in the entertainment industry, recently opened up about being constantly compared to her mother, television actress Shweta Tiwari.

In a candid conversation, Palak addressed the constant comparisons to her mother, Shweta, expressing that she feels 'it’s unfair' to her, considering her mother’s decades-long career and success. Despite the unfairness of these comparisons, Palak finds them flattering, seeing them as a sign that people recognize her. In a way, she appreciates that they are drawing parallels to someone they admire. However, she humbly admits that she doesn’t think she physically resembles her mother. Nevertheless, Palak aspires to carry herself with the same grace and confidence as her mother, whom she clearly looks up to as a role model.

The ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ actress told IANS, “Honestly, it doesn’t affect me. If anything, my mother should be the one reacting. After everything she has achieved, to be compared to someone half her age—that’s not fair. I’m actually flattered. I don’t think I look like her, but it’s my dream to one day carry myself the way she does. If I can connect with people even a fraction as much as she did, I’ll consider myself successful.”

While Palak Tiwari is steadily carving her niche in the entertainment industry, her mother, Shweta Tiwari, remains a well-established and popular name in the television industry.

The budding actress also spoke about her recent project, 'Romeo S3,' directed by Guddu Dhanoa. When asked about the challenges she faced while filming the action drama, Palak told IANS, "I think it’s quite evident—it was a big moment for me. This was my very first film, my first time acting in front of the camera. I was completely new to everything."

"The opportunity that Guddu sir gave me to be a part of this film meant a lot. It felt like I had to give it my all. He’s worked with such big stars and is so well-respected as a director. Just being associated with him was an honour. And action films are always fun—people love them. It was an exciting launch for me," the 'Bhootni' actress added.

Palak will be seen essaying the role of a journalist in "Romeo S3," which is slated to be released on 16th May.

--IANS

ps/