Limited influence of national parties, regional parties will strengthen": VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar on Maharashtra polls

Akola (Maharashtra) [India]: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) President Prakash Ambedkar on Wednesday reiterated his prediction saying that the national political parties would have limited impact in the Maharashtra elections, and asserted that regional parties in the state will emerge stronger.

"We had earlier predicted that the National political parties will not have much influence in the Maharashtra elections. I see the prediction is correct. Regional parties will be strengthened," VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar told ANI.

VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar cast his vote for the Maharashtra assembly elections at a polling booth in Akola earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, after casting his vote on Wednesday, described the elections as a "festival of democracy" and urged everyone to participate actively, while also highlighting the difference in governance during the rule of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the Mahayuti.

"Today is the festival of democracy, and everyone should participate and vote. This will strengthen Maharashtra and its democracy. People have not forgotten what happened in 2019. The mandate was for Mahayuti, but Mahayuti could not form the government. People have seen their (Maha Vikas Aghadi) 2.5 years of rule and our 2.5 years of development. Mahayuti will form the government with a huge majority," Shinde said.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde cast his vote at a polling booth in Thane for the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.

A voter turnout of 32.18 per cent was recorded till 1 PM in the single-phase assembly elections in Maharashtra while Jharkhand recorded a turnout of 47.93 per cent by the same time in the second phase of assembly polls, according to the Election Commission of India.

Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra recorded the highest voter turnout of 50.89 per cent, while the district of Nanded recorded the lowest voter turnout of 28.15 per cent till 1 PM, as per the data of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to vote in large numbers for the assembly elections.

Voting began at 7 am on Wednesday for the single-phase on 288 seats of Maharashtra assembly elections and second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, covering the remaining 38 seats. (ANI)