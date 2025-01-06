Madhya Pradesh Govt Pledges Court-Directed Action on Bhopal Toxic Waste Disposal: CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that the state government is committed to take action according to the direction of the High Court in connection with the disposal of toxic waste from Bhopal's Union Carbide factory site shifted to Pitahmpur.

CM Yadav also highlighted that they did what they said regarding seeking more time from the court to begin the incineration of the waste until the had public consent.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, the Chief Minister said, "Based on the various directions of the Supreme Court and the High Court for the disposal of Union carbide factory site's toxic waste, we transported it to Pithampur as it is the only center where all types of chemical chemicals containing harmful elements are processed by scientific methods. We put our side before the High Court again, as I announced earlier that we would ask for time from the court for all these things until we take all the people into confidence. I am satisfied that the High Court has accepted it and has given a time of six weeks for it."

"In the meantime, all the parties and if anyone else wants to keep their side then they can present it before the court and the state government would follow the decision of the court," the CM said.

He further added, "I would like to tell the people of the state that we have done what we said. Do not believe any false rumour; the government is committed to take action according to the directions of the court. We will run our system accordingly. Our first priority is the public's trust, the public friendly government. This is our job to maintain the trust of the public and also it is our duty to inform the court about all kinds of incidents happening as well."

During the hearing on Monday, the High Court said that the state government was free to take necessary action in compliance with the order dated on December 3, on its own level for the safe disposal of the toxic waste.

The state government sought a time of six weeks to follow the order dated Dec 3 on which the High Court granted that time to the government, advocate for petitioners, Naman Nagrath said.

The next hearing into the matter is scheduled on February 18, he added. (ANI)