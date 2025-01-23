Madhya Pradesh Cabinet to Meet in Maheshwar, Honoring Devi Ahilyabai's Legacy

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to hold its next cabinet meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Maheshwar, a city in Khargone district, which is popularly known as the city of Lokmata Devi Ahilya Bai, on Friday.

CM Yadav and the state ministers will also plant saplings in memory of Ahilya Bai on the occasion. The Chief Minister said the 'Destination Cabinet' meeting would be dedicated to the 300th birth anniversary year of Devi Ahilyabai.

"The state government has taken the historic initiative of 'Destination Cabinet' for the state's overall development. The initiative is also aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of boosting tourism. On Friday, 24 January, the state government is going to hold a Cabinet meeting in Maheshwar, the city of Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai, which will be dedicated to her 300th birth anniversary year. Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai's entire life has been dedicated to public welfare and good governance," CM Yadav said.

The Madhya Pradesh government is committed to achieving holistic development by following the principles of Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai, particularly in the areas of women empowerment, farmer welfare, and good governance. Her ideals will be integrated into the state's policies and vision for building an ideal state. Inspired by her life, the government has implemented effective measures to promote women's leadership and empowerment, he added.

According to an official release, CM Yadav will perform puja-archana of Maa Narmada at Maheshwar Ghat and will offer floral tribute to the statue of Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai. Additionally, saplings will be planted in the memory of Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai and the ghats of Maa Narmada and the Maheshwar city will be decorated.

Furthermore, CM Yadav will interact with women weavers preparing Maheshwari sarees and members of the Cabinet will visit the palace of Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai on the occasion. (ANI)