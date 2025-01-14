Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar Escapes Major Accident, Sustains Minor Injuries in Belagavi

Belagavi: Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar on Tuesday morning met with an accident after her car hit a tree in Belagavi district of the state, Mrunal Hebbalkar, son of the minister said on Tuesday. She and Congress MLC Channaraj Hattiholi Basavaraj escaped a major accident while sustaining minor injuries.

This happened after the driver lost control of the vehicle, trying to avoid a dog on the road, and hit a tree. The accident occurred around 6:00 in the morning at Ambadgatti village near Kittur Taluk. Minister Hebbalkar sustained minor injuries on her back and face while Basavaraj took a minor hit to the head.

She is being treated at a private hospital in Belagavi. The minister and the MLC were coming after attending the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting last night. They were travelling to Bengaluru by road. (ANI)