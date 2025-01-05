Urdu Mushaira and Seminar in Srinagar Highlights Unity and Cultural Heritage

Srinagar: In a remarkable display of literary ingenuity and cultural unity, the Mahasagar Shiksha Samiti Prayagraj under the auspices of the Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Memorial Committee from Lucknow and in collaboration with the Inder Cultural Forum Sumbal hosted an inspiring seminar and Urdu Mushaira in Srinagar.

The event brought together esteemed poets, writers and literary enthusiasts and gave a vibrant platform for the promotion of Urdu literature and cultural exchange and remembrance of the poets and writers who are not alive but made greater contributions towards Urdu poetry.

Shafqat Abass, Organiser told ANI, "..We conduct programmes of mutual unity. We hope to hold such programmes in future also in Jammu, Ladakh and Kargil. It is just the beginning"

"Such events spread the peace of unity. And we should remember the people who are not among us. We should not forget the past"."

The seminar featured thought-provoking discussions centred on the evolution of Urdu poetry and its pivotal role in shaping modern literary narratives.

Renowned scholars and poets shared their insights, delving into themes that resonate deeply within the socio-cultural context. The interactive sessions encouraged the exchange of ideas, fostering a spirit of collaboration among participants.

The highlight was the Urdu Mushaira, where poets recited their verses, captivating the audience with their artistic expressions. The rich rhythms of Urdu poetry echoed through the venue, showcasing the depth of emotion and creativity that the language embodies.

Satish Vimal, a local poet and writer told ANI,"...Despite the cold conditions, such a programme created a warmth of opportunities...There is a need for such platforms. We have lost a lot in the last few days...It is a welcoming move...Local talent comes to the fore via such events."

Each poet brought a unique perspective, illuminating diverse themes ranging from love and longing to social issues and cultural heritage, resonating deeply with listeners.

Imdad Saki, another local poet and writer told ANI, "...Here, seminars are being held and awards would be presented to many personalities. I think the Urdu language is preserved in Kashmir. In Lucknow, Urdu is fading from the scene. Kashmir is the only home for Urdu Language."

This literary gathering not only served as a celebration of Urdu language and literature but also emphasized the importance of nurturing artistic dialogue across communities. (ANI)