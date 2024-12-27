IMD Issues Orange Alert for Himachal Pradesh: Heavy Snowfall and Severe Cold Wave Expected

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): Heavy snowfall and cold waves will continue to grip Himachal Pradesh, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for snowfall and cold waves in the state for December 27 and 28.

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed heavy rainfall and snowfall across six districts, prompting the IMD to issue an orange alert for the next 24 hours.

The affected districts include Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Shimla, and Kinnaur, with significant weather changes observed since early morning.

Shobhit Katiyar, Senior Scientist at the Himachal Pradesh Meteorological Department, provided insights into the prevailing conditions.

"Himachal Pradesh has been experiencing light to moderate rainfall in the plains since this morning, while snowfall began in the mid and higher-altitude areas from noon. Snowfall is ongoing in the higher reaches of Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, Kangra, and Kullu, as well as in the eastern parts of the state, including Shimla. Meanwhile, plains like Solan, Hamirpur, and Una are seeing continuous rainfall, and real-time recordings are being taken. This pattern is expected to persist until December 29 morning, with significant weather changes anticipated thereafter," said Katiyar.

He also noted a rapid temperature decline across various regions, stating that temperatures dropped by 5-6°C between 2 and 2:30 PM today.

"Cold conditions have gripped the plains and mid-hills throughout the day. Severe cold conditions are expected to peak on December 28 in some areas. Additionally, districts like Solan and Sirmaur are likely to witness hailstorms and rain starting tonight," he added.

Heavy snowfall is expected tonight in six districts, particularly in high-altitude regions. These conditions are likely to intensify by morning, with some locations bracing for intense snowfall. Light to moderate rain and snowfall are forecast across most of the state tomorrow.

Shimla city has recorded a temperature of around 5°C today, with a slight rise expected on December 28. However, after December 29, a significant drop in minimum temperatures is likely. The city, which recorded a temperature of 13°C yesterday, has now seen it fall to approximately 7°C.

"Shimla and nearby areas like Kufri and Anarkali are likely to witness light snowfall tonight. Daytime temperatures have already declined by 4-5°C, indicating the severity of the cold wave gripping the region," said Katiyar.

From December 29 onwards, a renewed cold wave is expected to impact the plains, including Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Una districts. These areas, along with Mandi, Kullu, and Chamba, are likely to remain under the influence of severe cold conditions until January 1.

Dense fog is also expected in isolated locations on January 1, further reducing visibility and worsening travel conditions.

The IMD has advised residents and travellers to remain cautious and take adequate precautions, especially in snow-affected regions, where road blockages and disruptions are anticipated.

With heavy snowfall and severe cold conditions intensifying, the state is bracing for a challenging weather phase in the coming days. —ANI