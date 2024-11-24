Himachal CM Sukhu releases book on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's life

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu released the book 'Loh Purush Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ka Jeevanvrit' based on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's life on Sunday.

The book authored by Rakesh Kumar Sharma was released at an event held at the Chief Minister's official residence, Oak Over in Shimla.

The Chief Minister lauded the author's efforts and stated that the book offers readers an in-depth understanding of Sardar Patel's personality, his role in India's freedom struggle, and his significant contributions to nation-building.

Rakesh Kumar Sharma, a resident of Hamirpur district, currently serves as an Assistant Professor at Sardar Patel University, Mandi. A former research fellow at the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR), New Delhi.

Sharma has authored several notable books, including Loh Purush Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel: Jeevan Darshan aur Rashtra Nirman ki Bhumika (2022), Loh Purush Sardar

Vallabhbhai Patel: Swaraj Sangharsh evam Rashtra Eikikaran Mein Bhumika (2023), Loh Purush Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ka Jeevan Parichay (2024), and Iron Man Sardar

Vallabhbhai Patel: Role in Swaraj Struggle and National Integration (2023).

MLA Chander Shekhar, Former Minister Kaul Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Sardar Patel University Mandi, Lalit Kumar Awasthi, Sharma's wife, Reena Sharma and daughters, Swastika and Arjika were also present on the occasion. (ANI)