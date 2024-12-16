Himachal CM Sukhu Pledges to Eradicate Drug Menace, Announces Development Initiatives

Solan (Himachal Pradesh): Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said that the state government was committed to eradicating the rising drug menace to protect the youth. He said the government has adopted stringent measures to tackle the issue which has harmful effects on youth.

The Chief Minister was addressing the closing ceremony of the Nalagarh Red Cross Fair in Solan district on Sunday evening.

Chief Minister Sukhu said that the government has introduced legal provisions to seize the assets of those involved in drug trafficking. He urged the youth to steer clear of drugs and stressed the need for a collective effort by all sections of society to combat this serious issue. He also lauded the Red Cross Fair for its impactful awareness initiatives against substance abuse.

Himachal Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhani Ram Shandil felicitated the Chief Minister during the event. Nalagarh MLA Hardeep Singh Bawa was also present at the event to welcome the Chief Minister.

During the closing of the event, renowned Punjabi singer Kulwinder Billa enthralled the audience with his performances. Chairman Jogindra Bank Mukesh Sharma, Congress leaders and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sukhu, addressing a public gathering in Baruna of the Nalagarh Assembly Constituency in Solan district, stated that the upcoming budget would focus on the rural economy, education, and the health sector, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office on Sunday.

On the occasion, he announced the opening of a Superintending Engineer's office for the Electricity Board in Nalagarh, a fire station in Ramshahar, and new Patwar Circles in Quarni and Sai Chadhog. He also declared financial assistance of Rs2 crore for the Baruna Indoor Stadium and the construction of a bridge over Chikani Khad to enhance connectivity.

He further announced that the Government Senior Secondary School in Jongo would be named after Rifleman Rajesh Rishi. Additionally, the state government would fund the construction of an Integrated Sports Complex in Nalagarh and establish a Primary Health Centre in Panjera. (ANI)