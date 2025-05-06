AU condemns attack on Sudan's strategic port city

Addis Ababa, May 6 (IANS) The African Union (AU) has "strongly" condemned the recent violent attack on Port Sudan, a strategic Sudanese city that has remained one of the few relatively stable zones amid the continued conflict in the country.

In a statement, the AU expressed "deep concern and dismay" over the recent violent attack on the port city in eastern Sudan. It said the attack represents "a dangerous escalation in the ongoing conflict and a direct threat to the lives of civilians, humanitarian access, and regional stability."

Port Sudan has played a critical role as a logistical and humanitarian hub amid the continued conflict in Sudan, reports Xinhua news agency.

The 55-member continental organisation warned that any aggression targeting it "undermines ongoing efforts to stabilise the country."

Reiterating its "firm commitment" to the protection of civilians in Sudan's two-year-long conflict, the AU "strongly denounces all acts that undermine peace efforts, disrupt humanitarian operations, or target vital infrastructure."

The AU further called for an immediate ceasefire and the resumption of inclusive political dialogue under African leadership. It urged all parties to the conflict in Sudan to uphold international humanitarian law, ensure safe and unhindered humanitarian access, and commit to a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

According to media reports, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) carried out a drone attack on a military air base and other facilities in the vicinity of Port Sudan International Airport on Sunday. The attack is said to be RSF's first attack to reach Port Sudan.

Sudan has been embroiled in a devastating conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary RSF, which erupted in April 2023 over tensions linked to a planned political transition. The conflict has killed tens of thousands, displaced over 15 million people, and left Sudan facing what the UN calls one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

The AU, through its High-Level Panel on Sudan, has been actively engaged in efforts to facilitate dialogue and mediation between Sudan's warring factions. It also supports various national, regional, and international peace initiatives aimed at bringing an end to the deadly conflict.

--IANS

int/sd/