Collective efforts will make Himachal drug free Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): North Indian hill town Shimla witnessed a unique initiative on Saturday as a goodwill cricket match was organized with an aim to spread awareness about drug de-addiction.

The event brought together prominent figures, including Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who led efforts to promote a drug-free society.

The match saw participation from teams such as Governor XI, Chief Minister XI, Chief Justice XI, and Shimla Press XI. The inaugural match between Governor XI and Chief Minister XI set the tone for a day dedicated to unity and social awareness.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Sukhu marked the start of the event by offering prayers and taking an oath alongside the participants to work relentlessly towards eradicating drug abuse in the state.

Speaking to the media, Governor Shukla highlighted the significance of collective action in the fight against drug addiction. "This symbolic match brings together leaders, bureaucrats, ministers, and the media to send a powerful message. Awareness at the grassroots and village levels is crucial, and with consistent efforts, making Himachal Pradesh drug-free will become a reality, even if it takes time," he said.

The governor further emphasized that initiatives like this cricket match are instrumental in spreading awareness and inspiring communities to join the movement. He praised the participation of diverse groups in the match, noting how such events can unite people across professions and roles to achieve a common goal.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu echoed these sentiments, saying that sports play a vital role in addressing societal challenges. "This match is more than just a game. It is a message of promoting sports is a cornerstone of our drug de-addiction campaign," he said.

The Chief Minister detailed his government's commitment to boosting sports in the state. "We have significantly increased the prize money for international medalists, raising it eightfold. For para-athletes, over Rs 7.5 crore has been awarded, showcasing our dedication to encouraging all sports. Such incentives not only foster talent but also provide a constructive outlet for the youth, steering them away from drug abuse," he added.

The goodwill match, organized by the "Him sports and Cultural Association," is part of a larger strategy to combat drug addiction in Himachal Pradesh. By involving influential figures and emphasizing the role of sports, the event sends a clear message: unity and determination can overcome even the toughest challenges. (ANI)