Results of recruitment exams for 25,000 posts will be released today: Haryana CM designate Nayab Saini

Panchkula (Haryana): Terming the Congress as an "anti-youth" party, Haryana Chief Minister designate Nayab Singh Saini said on Thursday that the they will release the result of recruitment exams for 25,000 posts in the state today which the Congress went to the court and Election Commission to stop these jobs.

Nayab Saini told ANI, "The Congress which talks about the welfare of the youth, is an anti-youth party and the way they went to the court and the Election Commission to stop those jobs. We had said that the youth need not worry. Our government will give jobs 'bina parchi-bina kharchi'. Our commission has prepared the results. It will be released soon."

He further highlighted that the commission has prepared its complete result and were going to release it earlier but Congress created obstacles for the youth.

"We said that we will not let it become an obstacle and our government's agenda is to provide employment to the youth. Even the children of poor families should get employment and we will move forward in that. Today we will release the results of our 25,000 students," Nayab Saini added.

Ahead of his oath-taking ceremony, Nayab Saini thanked the people for showing trust in their government.

"I want to thank the people of Haryana for showing trust in the double-engine government and the policies of Prime Minister Modi for the third time. In the coming times, our government will work under the leadership of PM Modi to take Haryana forward at a rapid pace," he said.

He also offered prayers at the Mansa Devi Temple in Panchkula.

Saini will take the oath of office, marking a new chapter for Haryana. The ceremony is scheduled to occur in Panchkula, with all NDA leaders invited to witness the event.

Following the ceremony, a crucial NDA meeting will be held in Chandigarh from 3 PM to 5 PM.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Chandigarh, coinciding with the swearing-in ceremony of Haryana's upcoming Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday.

Nayab Singh Saini was on Wednesday chosen as the leader of Haryana BJP Legislature Party in a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chandigarh.

The BJP is set to form its third successive government in Haryana after it won 48 seats in the 90-member assembly as per the results announced last week. The Congress won 37 seats.

—ANI