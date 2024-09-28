Haryana: 3 killed, 7 injured in explosion at house in Sonipat

Sonipat (Haryana): Three people were killed and seven were injured in an explosion that occurred at a house in Ridhau village of Kharkhoda area in Haryana's Sonipat district on Saturday, police said.

Officials said that it appears that the house was being used as an "illegal" firecracker factory.

"We have found material used in firecrackers from the spot. Some people said a cylinder exploded. The FSL team has been called to look into it," Sonipat Assistant Commissioner of Police Jeet Singh told the media.

Three bodies have been recovered and seven injured, admitted to the hospital. The house owner has been rounded up. Investigation is underway," he said.

—ANI