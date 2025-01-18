Virat Kohli and KL Rahul Withdraw from Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Second Round Due to Injuries

New Delhi: Star India batters Virat Kohli and KL Rahul informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team that they are battling with niggles because of which they won't be able to participate for their domestic teams Delhi and Karnataka respectively in the second round of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season, reported ESPNcricinfo.

As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli is suffering from a pain in his neck. Kohli informed the BCCI medical staff that he took an injection on January 8 but still, there is a pain in his neck because of which he had to miss Delhi's upcoming clash against Saurashtra in Rajkot.

The 36-year-old's last appearance in Ranji was back in November 2012 against Uttar Pradesh, in which he was dismissed for 14 and 42 runs in both innings by pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. In 155 first-class matches, Virat has scored 11,479 runs at an average of 48.23, with 37 centuries and 39 fifties in 258 innings, with the best score of 254*.

On the other hand, KL Rahul is dealing with elbow issues because of which he is set to miss Karnataka's next-round fixture against Punjab in Bengaluru. The right-handed wicketkeeper-batter made his last Ranji appearance in 2020 March for Karnataka against Bengal, scoring 26 and 0 during the semifinal, which his team lost.

BCCI on Thursday released new policies for Team India, making it "mandatory" to participate in domestic matches to remain "eligible" for selection in the national team and for the central contracts.

In the policy, BCCI stated that taking part in domestic cricket will remain connected to the cricket ecosystem. The statement added that any exceptions to taking part in domestic cricket will be considered only under extraordinary circumstances.

"Participation in Domestic Matches is mandatory for players to remain eligible for selection in the national team and for central contracts, as per BCCI guidelines. This policy ensures that players remain connected to the domestic cricket ecosystem, fostering talent development, maintaining match fitness, and strengthening the overall domestic structure. It also inspires emerging players by providing them opportunities to compete alongside top cricketers, ensuring continuity in talent progression. Any exceptions to this mandate will be considered only under extraordinary circumstances and will require formal notification and approval from the Chairman of the Selection Committee, ensuring fairness and transparency in the process," BCCI said in a statement.

In recent days, young stars Rishabh Pant (Delhi), Shubman Gill (Punjab) and even Yashasvi Jaiswal (Mumbai) along with experienced all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Saurashtra) are among the ones who have reportedly confirmed their participation in upcoming Ranji Trophy matches. (ANI)