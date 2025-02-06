India Defeats England by 4 Wickets in 1st ODI: Gill and Iyer Shine

Nagpur: Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer's mouthwatering fifties helped India to clinch a four-wicket triumph over England in the first ODI match of the series at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday.

With the magnificent win in Nagpur, the Men in Blue took a 1-0 lead over the Three Lions in the ODI series.

India needed to chase the 249-run target in the second inning. Yashasvi Jaiswal (15 runs from 22 balls, 3 fours) and captain Rohit Sharma (2 runs from 7 balls) opened for the Men in Blue but failed to make a mark as they could only cement a partnership of 19 runs.

Jofra Archer drew the first blood in the second inning as he removed Jaiswal in the 4.3 overs.

Shubman Gill replaced Jaiswal on the crease and aimed to make a partnership with Rohit. However, the skipper failed to shine on the crease with the bat, he was dismissed in 5.2 overs by Saqib Mahmood.

Shreyas Iyer (59 runs from 36 balls, 9 fours and 2 sixes) came on the crease in place of Rohit Sharma and solidified a stupendous 94-run partnership with Gill, giving the Men in Blue a kickstart in the game.

Iyer played an attacking game on Thursday at a strike rate of 163.89. He completed his half-century in the 14th over in style by hitting a four.

However, the right-handed batter's knock came to an end in the 15.6 over after Jacob Bethell dismissed him.

Iyer's dismissal did not affect the hosts as Axar Patel (52 runs from 47 balls, 6 fours and 1 six) cemented a 108-run partnership with vice-captain Gill.

Gill played a stunning knock in Nagpur, he completed his half-century in the 25th over.

Gill-Axar's duo helped India to inch closer to the win on Thursday. When everything was going in favour of the hosts, Adil Rashid picked up a consolation wicket for England as he removed Axar from the crease in the 33.4 overs.

Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul replaced Axar on the crease, aiming to add the winning runs on the board.

But Adil Rashid planned something else for Rahul as he dismissed the 32-year-old in the 35.4 overs.

Hardik Pandya replaced KL Rahul on the crease. Moments after coming on the crease, the all-rounder smashed an over-the-top boundary.

Saqib Mahmood stopped Gill from smashing a century by just 13 runs as the England bowler removed the 25-year-old in 36.2 overs.

Ravindra Jadeja replaced Gill on the crease. The bowling all-rounder smashed the winning runs as he hit the ball behind the stumps for a four.

Jadeja (12 runs from 10 balls, 2 fours) and Hardik (9 runs from 6 balls, 1 six) were the only batters for the Men in Blue to remain unbeaten on the crease.

Saqib Mahmood and Adil Rashid led the England bowling attack as they picked they two wickets each in their respective spells.

The Men in Blue will lock horns against England in the second match of the ODI series on Sunday in Cuttuck.

England elected to bat first after winning the toss. Openers Phil Salt and Ben Duckett gave a fine start to England. Salt saved his best for debutant Harshit Rana, greeting him with two boundaries in his first over and then demolishing him with a 26-run sixth over, consisting of three sixes and two fours.

Duckett also got some runs under his belt, hitting Axar Patel's spin for three fours when it was introduced to the attack. However, the 75-run stand was put to an end by a brilliant run out by Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, removing Salt for 43 in 28 balls, with five fours and three sixes.

Soon, Duckett became Harshit's first ODI wicket, as a top edge off his bat went straight into the hands of Yashasvi Jaiswal, who came running from midwicket to take a stunning diving catch. England was 77/2 and Duckett was inside the pavilion for 32 in 29 balls, with six fours.

India ended the first 10 overs of the inning on a high, with an extra bounce produced by a Harshit delivery hitting Harry Brook's glove and going into the hands of Rahul. England was 77/3 in 10 overs.

The experienced pair of skippers Jos Buttler and Joe Root focused on stitching a partnership, causing the run-rate to dip. Root's disappointing run in ODIs continued as he was trapped leg-before-wicket by Ravindra Jadeja for just 19 runs. England was 111/4 in 18.3 overs, with Jadeja breaking a 34-run stand.

Skipper Buttler got some much-needed support from a young Jacob Bethell as he hit some aggressive boundaries against spinners, with the youngster there to hold the other end.

The 59-run stand between Buttler and Bethell was undone by Axar Patel, with the skipper lobbing the delivery into the hands of Hardik Pandya at short fine leg. Buttler was gone for 52 in 67 balls, with four boundaries. England was 170/5 in 33 overs.

Harshit got the wicket of Liam Livingstone for just five runs, with a thin edge going into the hands of Rahul behind the stumps. England was 183/6 in 35.4 overs.

Brydon Carse and Bethell helped England reach the 200-run mark in 39.1 overs. The partnership was ended when a Mohammed Shami delivery hit the middle stump of Carse, who was dismissed for 10 in 18 balls, with a four. England's aggressive approach was not giving them anything good, as they slipped to 206/7 in 39.5 overs.

Bethell's fighting knock was ended by Jadeja, who trapped him leg-before-wicket for 51 in 64 balls, with three fours and a six. England was 220/8 in 42.4 overs.

Jadeja put an end to Rashid's stay at the crease with a 16-ball eight-run knock, rattling his stumps. England was 241/9 in their 46.4 overs. Saqib Mahmood was stumped by Rahul on a Kuldeep delivery, ending the England innings at 248 in 47.4 overs.

Jadeja (3/26) and Harshit (3/53) were standout bowlers for India, though Harshit got hit for some runs. Kuldeep, Axar and Shami got a wicket each.

Brief Scores: England: 248 (Jos Buttler 52, Jacob Bethell 51, Phil Salt 43; Ravindra Jadeja 3/26) vs India 251/6 (Shubman Gill 87, Shreyas Iyer 59, Axar Patel 52; Saqib Mahmood 2/47). (ANI)