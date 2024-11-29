Assistant coach Abhishek Nayar highlights team's unity role of spinners ahead of Pink Ball Test

Canberra [Australia]: As India prepares for their upcoming pink-ball Test against Australia in Adelaide, assistant coach Abhishek Nayar shed light on the team's dynamics and strategy.

The much-anticipated pink-ball Test in Adelaide is scheduled to start on December 6.

Nayar emphasised the invaluable contribution of senior players like Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, who were not included in the first Test due to team combination decisions.

"When you have seniors like Jaddu (Jadeja) and Ash (Ashwin) who understand what the team is trying to do, it becomes very easy. The team-first policy that the coach and captain believe in, everyone has bought into it. They want to help juniors do well here. The culture here is such that everyone wants India to win," Nayar explained in a press conference.

Discussing the role of spinners with the pink ball, Nayar expressed confidence in their impact.

"Of course there is a role for spinners with the pink ball. No one is out of the game. Plans may change, pace and release may change. I truly believe a top-class spinner will always play in a game of cricket," he said, underscoring the importance of adaptability and skill in different conditions.

Before facing Australia in the second Test, India will take on the Prime Minister's XI in Canberra, providing an opportunity to fine-tune their approach.

The third Test will take place at The Gabba in Brisbane from December 14 to 18.

The iconic Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will run from December 26 to 30, marking the penultimate match of the series.

The fifth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, set for January 3 to 7, will bring the series to an exciting conclusion. (ANI)