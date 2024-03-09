Ravichandran Ashwin
J·Mar 09, 2024, 09:24 am
'Bazball' handed one final blow as Ashwin's fifer helps India beat England by innings and 64 runs in 5th Test
J·Mar 07, 2024, 02:02 pm
Kuldeep's fifer, Rohit-Jaiswal partnership puts India ahead, England out for 218 (Day 1, 5th Test)
J·Feb 25, 2024, 12:10 pm
India need 192 runs to win 4th Test against England
J·Feb 25, 2024, 09:17 am
IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav spin web as hosts take control on Day 3 (Tea)
J·Feb 05, 2024, 09:24 am
Bumrah, Ashwin help India level series with 106 run win over England in 2nd Test
J·Feb 04, 2024, 01:26 pm
England Ends Day 3 at 67-1 Against India, Aiming for Historic 399-Run Chase
J·Jan 25, 2024, 10:22 am
First Test: India bowl out England for 246
J·Sep 26, 2023, 10:34 pm
You cannot take away the class and the experience that Ashwin has over the years: Rohit Sharma
J·Sep 24, 2023, 10:20 pm
2nd ODI: Krishna, Ashwin, Jadeja rattle Australia as India win in Indore, take unassailable 2-0 series lead
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
India thrash Australia in first Test to go 1-0 up in 4-match series
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Ashwin has mastered art of being economical; complements someone like Chahal: Manjrekar
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Ashwin needs to bowl more off-spinners: Sangakkara
