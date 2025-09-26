Ashwin is the biggest signing in the history of the BBL, says Thunder GM Copeland

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) Trent Copeland, the former Australia pacer currently serving as Sydney Thunder general manager, hailed Ravichandran Ashwin’s arrival in the Big Bash League by calling him as the biggest signing in the history of the BBL.

Ashwin, the former India off-spinner with 765 wickets across all three international formats, is set to join the Thunder for the upcoming BBL season. He will join the Thunder after playing in UAE’s ILT20, which ends on January 5, 2026.

“It’s the biggest signing in the history of the BBL. It’s a really clear message to our fans and members and sponsors … that we are winning these moments. All eight clubs wanted this guy. Ashwin has chosen us, which is a really cool story,” Copeland told reporters on Friday.

Ashwin, 39, is now set to become the first international Indian cricketer to feature in the BBL, making this a historic moment for the Australia-based T20 league competition. Copeland also confirmed that the club will need to ramp up security measures this season following the signing of Ashwin.

“We are going to have to (ramp up) security. We’re going to have Babar Azam here at the same time, which is just going to be incredible for the tournament. I certainly hope that this is a catalyst, not just for retired players to be able to do it. We have an opportunity this summer, and we are at the front of that queue. Ashwin will be a great advocate for how great our tournament is and the Thunder environment,” he said.

When asked if Ashwin would receive any special treatment during his stint with the Thunder, Copeland said, “The Thunder have got history with that (with) Chris Gayle. I know when he was out here, he was staying in a lofty penthouse.”

“But that was while I was playing in the tournament, not while I was the general manager and looking after the budget. What we want to make sure is that he and every other overseas player has a hell of a time when they’re here. We’ll look after them, that’s for sure.”

Ashwin’s landmark signing with Thunder arrives at a pivotal moment when discussions around privatising the BBL are gathering momentum. “I don’t think we’re a broken product, regardless of Ashwin or anything else.”

“What I do think is the public are starting to see that big players, the best players in the world, like Babar Azam and Ravi Ashwin, are trying to come out here and play in this tournament,” concluded Copeland.

