Ashwin registers for ILT20 auction with highest base price

New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has confirmed his participation in the upcoming International League T20 (ILT20) season, registering for the inaugural player auction with the highest base price on offer.

Ashwin, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket and the Indian Premier League, has set his base price at $120,000 (approximately ₹99 lakh).

According to ESPNcricinfo, this is the top bracket for any player in the first-ever ILT20 auction, scheduled to take place in Dubai on October 1.

The decision comes after weeks of speculation about his involvement, with league officials and franchise representatives in talks with Ashwin since August. His participation is set to be one of the major attractions of the auction.

The 2025 IPL season was a homecoming for Ashwin, who was bought by the Chennai Super Kings in the mega auction. However, it proved to be an underwhelming campaign for both player and franchise, eventually leading to Ashwin’s retirement from the league. The ILT20 now presents him with a fresh stage in franchise cricket.

The fourth season of the ILT20 will be played in its usual December–January window, which provides a strategic advantage for high-profile players to feature in the league before international calendars resume in full swing.

This year’s auction has also introduced an interesting twist: each franchise will be allowed one right-to-match (RTM) card, but it can only be used for a UAE player who was part of their development squad or the 2025 squad.

Ashwin’s horizons may not end with ILT20 alone. Cricket Australia has reportedly opened talks with the off-spinner for a potential stint in the Big Bash League (BBL).

If finalized, it would mark a historic moment, as Ashwin could become the first high-profile male Indian cricketer to feature in the competition.

--IANS

hs/