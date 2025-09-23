R Ashwin set to feature in BBL and ILT20

New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin is likely to participate in the International League T20, having registered for the auction, as well as the Big Bash League this season.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Ashwin has received offers from several BBL teams. Hobart Hurricanes, Adelaide Strikers, Sydney Sixers, and the Sydney Thunder have expressed interest in recruiting the Indian spinner.

After announcing his retirement from international cricket earlier this year, Ashwin also retired from the Indian Premier League, making himself available for franchise-based tournaments outside India.

Ashwin had been in discussions with the ILT20 organisers for some time before finally registering for the auction, which is scheduled for October 1.

ILT20 is a six-team tournament hosted in the UAE, featuring franchises such as Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Desert Vipers, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates, and Sharjah Warriors.

Ashwin will represent one of these six teams in the tournament if he successfully goes under the hammer.

Last week, Ashwin also signed up for the Hong Kong Sixes tournament, with Cricket Hong Kong making an official announcement regarding the same.

"We have all watched the HK Sixes as youngsters on television and it has always been an existing format that I wanted to be a part of. This format requires a different strategy and will prove to be high octane which I am looking forward to playing alongside my ex-teammates. I am also thrilled to compete against some quality players in the opposition teams, it will be a good challenge for us,” Ashwin said after joining the tournament.

"We are proud to welcome Ashwin to the Hong Kong Sixes 2025. His presence in Team India elevates the tournament to an even higher level, bringing one of the finest cricketing minds and performers of this era to Hong Kong. The Sixes is about innovation, entertainment, and world-class talent, and Ashwin embodies all of these qualities. We are confident that fans will be treated to a spectacular show of cricket," the chairperson of Hong Kong Cricket, Burji Shroff, said.

