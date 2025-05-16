Bruno Fernandes named Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year for record-equalling fourth time

Manchester, May 16 (IANS) Captain Bruno Fernandes has been named Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award for a record-equalling fourth time. Fernandes is the third player to complete a quadruple of wins, after former teammates David De Gea and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award is decided by fan votes. Fernandes was the clear winner after his impressive individual contributions throughout the campaign.

Despite United’s struggles in the Premier League, the no. 8 has been inspirational, racking up 38 goal involvements (19 goals and 19 assists) across 54 games.

It’s his second-best seasonal tally since joining in 2020, and there is still chance to finish on a high, with everyone eagerly anticipating next Wednesday’s Europa League final in Bilbao.

Fernandes is the joint-leading scorer in the competition and has been a pivotal figure during the knockout rounds, with the highlights including his last-16 hat-trick at Old Trafford to see off Real Sociedad and a double against Athletic Club in the semi-final first leg.

De Gea came out on top in four years out of five between 2014 and 2018, while Ronaldo’s success three seasons ago added to the accolades he claimed in 2004, 2007 and 2008.

Eric Cantona, Roy Keane, Brian McClair, Wayne Rooney and Ruud van Nistelrooy are the only other men with multiple Player of the Year victories since it was first awarded in 1988.

Fernandes, who was also the winner in 2020, 2021 and 2024, came first in the poll by some distance, although Amad may have pushed him closer were it not for the injury that kept him out between February and early May.

Third place went to Harry Maguire, who has come up trumps in key moments throughout the campaign, not least when scoring the dramatic late winner in their 5-4 victory over Lyon at Old Trafford.

--IANS

aaa/bc